Ex-Fed Reserve Chairman Greenspan says eurozone crisis far from over

Video

Former US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan has warned that the eurozone crisis is far from over.

Speaking to the BBC's Evan Davis, the former central banker said that the euro bloc needed "consolidation politically" if its economy was to recover long term.

A raft of recent economic data has suggested that the eurozone's economy may be on the mend.

But Mr Greenspan said that merging economies into a single currency was not alone sufficient.