Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi win Nobel Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize is being awarded to girls' education campaigner Malala Yousafzai and Indian child rights advocate Kailash Satyarthi at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway.

Ms Yousafzai, 17, is the youngest ever recipient of the prize; she was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in October 2012 for her campaigning in Pakistan and now lives in the UK.

Mr Satyarthi, 60, founded Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or the Save the Childhood Movement, which campaigns for child rights and an end to human trafficking.

The Nobel committee said it was important that a Muslim and a Hindu, a Pakistani and an Indian, had joined in what it called a common struggle for education.