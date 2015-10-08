Can #FindAzam help to locate a young refugee?

Video

The search for five-year-old Azam Aldaham, badly injured in his flight from war-torn Syria and in urgent need of medical attention, has touched people around the world. The hashtag #FindAzam began trending on Twitter in the UK on 1 October after he was featured in a BBC Panorama programme.

Since then it has been retweeted in Scotland, Austria, Germany, France and Sweden. It has also been picked up by Morning News USA and the human rights campaigner Bianca Jagger.