Female driver saved from smoking car in U.S.
Police officers and bystanders rescued a woman from a smoking car after her vehicle crashed into a petrol station in the US state of Pennsylvania.
CCTV footage captured the moments shortly after the driver, who had suffered a seizure, pulled into the nearby station.
The car started smoking, which caused the doors to lock and the driver's side door to jam shut.
Gas station attendant Tony Benedict immediately hit the emergency gas shut off to the pumps and then called the emergency services.
30 Oct 2015
