Germany migrant murder suspect admits to second killing

Prosecutors in Berlin say the man suspected of murdering a four-year-old migrant boy has also admitted killing another young boy, Elias, who went missing from his home in Potsdam, in July.

The suspect, named only as Silvio S, was arrested on Thursday. The body of a child was found in his car.

It is thought to be that of Mohamed Januzi, who was kidnapped from a refugee registration centre in Berlin.

Silvio S reportedly said he had buried six-year-old Elias in an allotment.

Damien McGuinness reports.