UN: Climate plans to go further to cut greenhouse gases
The UN have released plans by almost 150 individual nations detailing their promises to cut greenhouse gases.
The plans, which the UN said will have a significant impact on limiting climate change might still not be enough to tackle the problem.
A meeting of world leaders is planned to take place in Paris next month, where a new global agreement on how to tackle climate change will be reached at the UN Climate Change Conference.
BBC's David Shukman reports.
30 Oct 2015
