The woman who faces a death sentence under Sisi

The President of Egypt, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, has arrived in the UK for a visit during which he will meet Prime Minister David Cameron.

Mr Sisi was head of the Egyptian army when it overthrew the elected President Mohammed Morsi in 2013. He stood in a new election last year, and gained 93% of the vote.

Mr Morsi has been sentenced to death, along with more than more than 100 others - including his former press secretary Sondos Asem, who now lives in exile in the UK. Newsnight's Nick Hopkins reports.