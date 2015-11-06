Sandwiches and bananas: A first taste of Europe for migrants

Video

Tens of thousands of migrants - most from Syria and Afghanistan - have landed on the Greek island of Lesbos this year.

The final leg of their journey to Europe can be a perilous boat trip from the Turkish coast. Some never make it to Greek soil. Those who do get there rely on food handouts from volunteers.

For The Food Chain on the BBC World Service, reporter Anna Holligan and photographer Harold Morris travelled to Lesbos, to meet some of those helping to give the migrants their first taste of Europe.

Photofilm production by Paul Kerley.