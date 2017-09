Video

The first victim of the Sinai plane crash has been laid to rest.

The Metrojet Airbus 321, bound for St Petersburg, crashed in Egypt's Sinai desert just 23 minutes after take-off from Sharm el-Sheikh on Saturday.

Friends and family of 60-year-old Nina Lushchenko said goodbye to the former school canteen worker in the city of Veliky Novgorod, south of St Petersburg.