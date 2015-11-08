IAAF president Lord Coe says athletics faces long road

Video

Athletics faces a "long road to redemption" over allegations of bribery to cover up doping violations, says IAAF president Lord Coe.

An independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency will report its findings on Monday.

The report into claims of cover-ups and money-laundering will show "a different scale of corruption" even compared to Fifa, says co-author Richard McLaren.

"These are dark days for our sport," Lord Coe told BBC Radio 5 live.