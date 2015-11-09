Video
Maggi noodles go back on sale in India after recall
One of India’s most popular food brands is returning to the shelves, more than five months after it was withdrawn in a health scare.
Indian regulators had said Maggi noodles had higher-than-allowed lead levels, something manufacturer Nestle India strongly denied, but the product has now been declared safe.
Nestle India destroyed 400 million packets of the snack in a move that cost it $70m (£45m).
Shilpa Kannan asked the firm’s managing director Suresh Narayanan about the impact it had had.
