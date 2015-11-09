Roger Black: IAAF doping allegations 'undermine everything'

Video

Allegations of bribery at the athletics governing body to cover up doping violations “undermine everything” and signal "a very dark day” for athletics, says the former British Olympic athlete Roger Black.

An independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency is due to report its findings into the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) at 14:00 GMT on Monday.

Speaking on the Today programme, ahead of the report being released, Olympic silver medallist Black said: “This changes everything... if you’re looking at a governing body that is being corrupt and is in some ways protecting the guilty athlete… because there’s always been that assumption that your governing body is there for you, the innocent athlete, and is there to sort out the cheats.”