Lord Coe
Athletics doping: Sebastian Coe says Russia could be suspended from IAAF

Russia could face sanctions and even suspension from athletics' world governing body, the IAAF president has claimed.

Lord Coe's comments follow a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency which examined allegations of doping, cover-ups, and extortion in Russian athletics.

He told Richard Conway that the findings had been a surprise and that "the scale and depth of the allegations is truly shocking."

  • 09 Nov 2015
  • From the section World
