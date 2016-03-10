Video

Some 13,000 migrants are now stranded at the Idomeni camp on the Macedonia-Greece border where conditions have been described as "truly dreadful".

On Wednesday, Macedonia announced it would not let any migrants through its border with Greece, effectively blocking the Balkan route north.

Many of those stranded at the camp, including women and children, are being treated for a serious of illnesses including coughs and colds.

The BBC's Danny Savage reports.