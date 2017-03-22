Sweden Twitter account: 'Nothing happened here'
US President Donald Trump has sought to explain why he referred to a security incident in Sweden on Friday which did not actually happen.

School librarian Emma Johansen tells the Today programme she was in charge of the official @sweden Twitter account on Saturday night and found herself fielding hundreds of questions from concerned people in Sweden.

  • 22 Mar 2017