Sweden Twitter account: 'Nothing happened here'

US President Donald Trump has sought to explain why he referred to a security incident in Sweden on Friday which did not actually happen.
School librarian Emma Johansen tells the Today programme she was in charge of the official @sweden Twitter account on Saturday night and found herself fielding hundreds of questions from concerned people in Sweden.
22 Mar 2017
