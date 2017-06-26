Major General: Battle for Mosul is 'toughest since WWII'

Video

Iraqi forces have repelled counter-attacks by so-called Islamic State (IS) as they push the group into a corner of Mosul's Old City.

The deputy commander for the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, has said "this is the toughest urban combat that has probably been fought since the Second World War".

Major General Rupert Jones told the World at One the Iraqi forces were "showing great patience and great combat effectiveness".

He said "liberation is close."