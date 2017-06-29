Abuse charges sadden Cardinal's hometown

Video

The Vatican treasurer, Cardinal George Pell, has been charged with sex offences in Australia. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew Collins is a resident of Ballarat, the town where Cardinal Pell is from, he told Radio 4's World at One "there will be a lot of sadness in the town" over the charges.

He said Cardinal Pell "became somewhat of an icon" in the town and was "one of its greatest sons".

Mr Collins is a survivor of abuse and his perpetrators are now either dead or have been convicted.

He campaigns on the issue, and told Martha Kearney, "the fact that one of the highest officials within the church has now been charged is a watershed moment".