'Jersey is not alone in this,' says victim's lawyer
A report into child abuse in Jersey's care system has found failings at all levels over many decades, and warns children may still be at risk.
Alan Collins, a lawyer who represented victims, told Radio 4's PM programme the report was "shocking as well as humbling".
He said "systematic failings" allowed a culture to develop where "children's welfare became a secondary issue".
Mr Collins added "Jersey is not alone in this" and "the UK needs to take serious note of this report".
03 Jul 2017
