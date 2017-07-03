'Jersey is not alone in this,' says victim's lawyer

Video

A report into child abuse in Jersey's care system has found failings at all levels over many decades, and warns children may still be at risk.

Alan Collins, a lawyer who represented victims, told Radio 4's PM programme the report was "shocking as well as humbling".

He said "systematic failings" allowed a culture to develop where "children's welfare became a secondary issue".

Mr Collins added "Jersey is not alone in this" and "the UK needs to take serious note of this report".