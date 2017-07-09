Video

What has become of the thousands of fallen Vladimir Lenin statues in Ukraine? Two years ago the country's government banned images, symbols and statues connected to Ukraine's communist past - and people there have responded with great creativity.

Some statues have been turned into public works of art, some have simply ended up in shop windows and one has even been remade into an effigy of Darth Vader.

Looking for Lenin is a book by photographer Niels Ackermann and writer Sebastien Gobert. Dan Damon asked what their project tells us about contemporary Ukraine.

To see more from World Update in Pictures click here.

(Photo: Statue of Lenin. Credit: Niels Ackermann / Lundi13 / Fuel publishing)