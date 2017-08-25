Video
My racist beliefs crumbled in prison
When Angela King went to prison for robbery, she had a problem. She was covered in racist tattoos but her fellow prisoners came from diverse backgrounds. However, her Neo-Nazi beliefs were shaken as she opened up to the women around her and found compassion.
'All the preconceived notions I had of other races - it all just crumbled away,' she says.
25 Aug 2017
