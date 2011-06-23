Carol Kaye pays tribute to bandmate Glen Campbell

Video

Rhinestone Cowboy singer Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81 after "a long and courageous battle" with Alzheimer's disease, his family said.

The legendary guitarist announced his Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2011.

Carol Kaye played bass on many of Campbell's hits. She explained to the Today programme that early in his career he tried to hide the fact he couldn't read music - and his bandmates weren't aware he was such a good singer.