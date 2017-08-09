'Mankind will suffer' if Trump attacks North Korea

Video

North Korea says it is considering launching a ballistic missile strike close to the US strategic military base on Guam in the western Pacific. The warning was issued a few hours after President Trump declared that any further threats from the North Koreans “will be met with fire and fury”.

Former diplomat and Chinese government adviser Victor Gao told the Today programme China still has "a treaty of mutual defence" with the DPRK, but "we do not know what China's reaction will be in terms of their treaty obligation".

"Mankind will suffer the consequences" if Trump decides to wage war on the Korean peninsula, he said.