Photographer Edmund Clark casts light on 'war on terror'

Video

Edmund Clark’s exhibition War of Terror explores the consequences of the "war on terror" by focusing on the hidden processes used by governments to keep citizens safe.

His work features imagery from Libya, Guantanamo Bay and the UK and is currently being exhibited at London's Imperial War Museum. The BBC's James Menendez asked Edmund why he had chosen this subject matter.

To see more from World Update in Pictures click here.

(Picture: Shackles; from the series Guantanamo: If the Light Goes Out. Credit: Edmund Clark, Courtesy of Flowers Gallery London and New York)