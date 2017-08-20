Usakos, a community scarred by apartheid

Video

A new exhibition in London combines modern and historic photos of a small Namibian town, exploring its history of colonialism and apartheid.

Usakos - Photographs Beyond Ruins: The Old Location Albums, 1920s to 1960s, is showing at the Brunei Gallery.

The contemporary images taken by Paul Grendon show the traces left on the land and the people, by years of political change in Namibia.

(Photo: Women in Usakos. Credit: Paul Grendon)