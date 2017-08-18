Video
Jimmy Tarbuck pays tribute to ‘unique’ Sir Bruce Forsyth
Veteran entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth has died aged 89.
The former Strictly Come Dancing presenter had been unwell for some time and was in hospital earlier this year after a severe chest infection.
His long career in show business began when he was 14 years old.
Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck paid tribute to him on 5 live, saying he was “one of the most talented men this country has ever produced.”
This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 18 August 2017.
-
18 Aug 2017
- From the section World