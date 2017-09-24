Video

The winners have been announced for the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year. The competition received 3,800 entries from amateurs and professional photographers from all over the world.

One of the judges is Dr Marek Kukula. He tells Dan Damon about the dreamers and scientists behind the images.

(IMAGE & CREDIT: The Rho Ophiuchi Clouds © Artem Mironov (Russia) - STARS & NEBULAE WINNER & OVERALL WINNER.)