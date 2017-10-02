Video

Stanford graduates Lea and Sasha are only just starting on their professional journey in the technology industry and they are already battle-scarred.

From bosses "staring" at their breasts, to so-called "bro culture", they say there is still a long way to go before women Silicon Valley offices are treated the same as men.

They talk to 100 Women as part of the glass ceiling challenge of the season.

The pair are part of a group looking for innovations to tackle this problem, which is faced by women around the world.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

