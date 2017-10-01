Video

Men continue to outnumber women in senior leadership roles around the world - but reports suggest this isn't the only inequality problem in the workplace.

Women say they feel left out of social events, face sexual harassment and get criticised for being aggressive.

So are women hitting a glass ceiling, or are they also climbing a broken ladder?

As part of this year's 100 Women, a team in Silicon Valley, where women hold just one in 10 senior positions, will be looking at ways to tackle this problem.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

With your help, they'll be coming up with real-life solutions and we want you to get involved with your ideas.