The Dalit women drumming up success

Video

Savita Devi is leading a group of 10 Dalit (formerly known as untouchable) women who have broken stereotypes by coming together to form a drum band.

Performances by drum bands have been part of an old tradition at various ceremonies, but it's a profession almost completely dominated by men.

These women live in a small village in the north-eastern state Bihar where they labour alongside men on the farm.

BBC's Divya Arya met with them as part of the 100 Women season to find out how drumming has changed their life. (Filmed by Deepak Jasrotia, edited by Prem Boominathan)

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

With your help, they'll be coming up with real-life solutions and we want you to get involved with your ideas. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women