Video

A Black Lives Matter protester who gave an impassioned speech at a pro-Trump rally told 5 live he had "never seen anything like" the reaction it received on social media.

Hawk Newsome is the president of Black Lives Matter, Greater New York. He was part of an eight-strong group who attended the 'Mother of all Rallies' in Washington in protest.

At the rally, he was invited to take the stage. His speech has since been viewed more than 40million times on Facebook.

Some branches of Black Lives Matter have criticised his appearance.