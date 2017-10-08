Why are more women than men illiterate?

Video

Two-thirds of the world’s illiterate adults are women.

So what is preventing girls and women from learning to read and write?

As part of this year's 100 Women, a team in India's capital Delhi will be looking at ways to tackle this problem.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

