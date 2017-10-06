What does sexism sound like?

Video

The 100 Women Challenge team have been unveiling their innovations to tackle the glass ceiling.

Along with two apps and a wearable tech necklace, the team also created an eye-catching art installation.

Here's what happened when they road-tested the idea in Silicon Valley.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

