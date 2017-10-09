Bachelet: Being nice doesn't mean I'm weak

Video

Chile's first female President, Michelle Bachelet, says she's been judged for being a "nice" leader but she says she's tough as well.

"In my case, because I don't insult people, I don't try to speak too tough, they think it's weakness. It's not," she says.

As part of the BBC's 100 Women season, Valeria Perasso met President Bachelet in Santiago.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

