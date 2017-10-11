Saving children from Nepal's prisons

Video

In Nepal, young children are kept with their mothers - even, sometimes, in prison. But after the age of five, thousands of them find a new life and education beyond bars in one of Indira Ranamagar's homes.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

