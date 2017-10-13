How a musical changed one girl's life

Video

Three years ago, Priyanka left her home in an impoverished area late one evening for an interview with the Teach for India non-profit.

Now, she's headed to the United States for university on a scholarship - and says the musical theatre project changed her life.

