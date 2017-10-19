The pink bus designed to protect women

Video

Authorities in one city in Turkey have put pink women-only buses in service, designed to protect female passengers from harassment.

Some residents of Malatya have welcomed the buses but others aren't so sure.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

With your help, they'll be coming up with real-life solutions and we want you to get involved with your ideas. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women