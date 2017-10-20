Catching harassers undercover on the tube

Video

Transport for London say 90% of sexual behaviour on the capital's transport network goes unreported.

BBC 100 Women went undercover on the tube with British Transport Police officers trying to catch offenders.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. In 2017, we're challenging them to tackle four of the biggest problems facing women today - the glass ceiling, female illiteracy, harassment in public spaces and sexism in sport.

