Video
The hungry lionfish devouring Florida's coast
American and Caribbean coral reefs are facing one of their biggest challenges yet - invasion by an exotic fish.
Lionfish are native to the Indo-Pacific, but have spread to the Western Atlantic where they have no natural predators to keep them in check. With a voracious appetite, they eat almost anything in their path - posing an extremely potent threat to native marine life.
03 Nov 2017
