Video

Beauty blogger Jackie Aina believes the cosmetic industry isn't doing enough for women of colour.

The former make-up artist has more than one million YouTube subscribers.

She told BBC Minute she believes it's harder for men and women to get hold of the right products.

She says it's not as bad as it once was, but firms could still do better.

The Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfumery Association (CTPA) said: "Cosmetic manufacturers are very aware that different skin and hair types require very different cosmetic product formulations."

It said: "Manufacturers of all sizes will do their utmost to ensure their products are made available to the intended segment of the market."