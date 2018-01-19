Video

"Yes, I'm a girl and I play football."

Sarah Essam is the first Egyptian woman to play in the Premier League, but her journey to achieving her dream was not always easy.

Her family were against her career in football and she now juggles playing for Stoke City with studying for her degree but she says it's all worth it.

