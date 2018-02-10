The shady world of numbers stations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Numbers stations: The 'spy radio' that anyone can hear

For decades, people around the globe have been able to listen in to mysterious spy broadcasts from all over the world with just a radio.

Gordon Corera has been investigating the strange world of number stations.

Video produced by James Reevell

  • 10 Feb 2018
  • From the section World
Go to next video: 'We'll do our damnedest to steal secrets'