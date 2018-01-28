Roger Federer gets all emotional... again
Video

Roger Federer wins sixth Australian open

Roger Federer has won his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title with a five-set victory over Marin Cilic.

Here's how he reacted.

  • 28 Jan 2018
  • From the section World
