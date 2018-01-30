Will Beckham's Miami fans show up?
Beckham's fans are cheering, but will they show up on match days?

David Beckham is hailing his new MLS football team as a "dream come true". Hundreds of fans turned out for the announcement in Miami – the same city where another professional team failed just two decades ago.

  • 30 Jan 2018
