ICYMI: A peacock, flooding and a 'super Moon'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: A peacock, flooding and a 'super Moon'

Some stories you might have missed.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Feb 2018
  • From the section World
Go to next video: What is a 'super blue blood moon'?