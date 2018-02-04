'Jumping 250 metres was just amazing'
Winter Olympics 2018: Slovenia's flying man

Peter Prevc from Slovenia is the first man to ski jump over 250 metres and says breaking the World Record was 'just amazing'.

A national hero in Slovenia who previously won Silver and bronze in Sochi 2014 is hoping to go one further at this year's competition.

