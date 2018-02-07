Trudeau: 'Peoplekind' not 'mankind'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trudeau: 'Peoplekind' not 'mankind'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau corrected a woman when she used the word 'mankind'.

Critics accused the prime minister of "mansplaining", "virtue-signalling" and making up words.

  • 07 Feb 2018
  • From the section World
Go to next video: 'To all of you, we are sorry'