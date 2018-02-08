Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I didn't want to become a celebrity'
Robert Kelly's famous BBC interview has propelled him to celebrity status worldwide, and he says people photograph him "getting out of taxis and buying milk".
The video won TV moment of the year at the 2018 Broadcast TV Awards.
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section World
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window