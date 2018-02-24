Fashion twinspiration

Video

Twin models Heroda and Hermon Berhane, from Eritrea, are on a mission to break barriers that stop people with disabilities getting into the fashion industry.

They moved to the UK as children with dreams of being models but were repeatedly rejected by agencies because they are deaf.

Now they're rising stars with photo shoots all over the world, and they’ve got advice for anyone who wants to follow in their footsteps.

Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane