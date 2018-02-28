What's gone wrong with foreign aid?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oxfam: What's gone wrong with the foreign aid sector?

Oxfam's handling of a sex scandal in Haiti has led to difficult questions for the foreign aid sector.

So what challenges are charities facing and how can they prevent misconduct and abuse in the future?

  • 28 Feb 2018
  • From the section World
Go to next video: 'They withheld aid for sex'