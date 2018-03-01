First Afghan female cadet off to Sandhurst
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

First Afghan female cadet off to Sandhurst

Somaiya Haidari is the first female Afghan army graduate to be invited to Sandhurst, the UK's prestigious military academy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Mar 2018
  • From the section World